Voters to decide tax measures in county, municipalities

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

In addition to selecting leaders for school boards and municipalities, Ray County voters are being asked to consider two tax measures at the polls April 4, and individual communities are voting on additional measures.

One countywide issue asks voters to approve a new property tax; the other seeks support of a tax levy to support the Ray County Library.

Currently, Ray County does not assess a tax on property. The county most recently assessed such a tax in 1995, when it collected 17 cents per $100 assessed valuation, according to Ray County Clerk Glenda Powell.

Instead of collecting a property tax, the county has been relying on sales taxes and use taxes to generate revenue.

Now, however, because of anticipated revenue shortfalls, the county commission opted to place a property tax measure before the voters, according to Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite.

If passed, the measure would impose a levy of 8 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Wilhite said revenue from the tax would be used solely for capital improvements to the Ray County Courthouse, the Ray County Museum, Eagleton Center and other county buildings and grounds.

Voters will also decide whether to approve a property tax levy increase of 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation for the library. If voters approve the measure, the current tax of 11 cents would increase to 21 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

Library director Rochelle McCaulley said the revenue would be used to maintain the building, expand outreach services, purchase new materials, extend service hours and increase programming.

