Undefeated Spartan team, track star and longtime coach receive honors

2017 RHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

A long-time coach, a state-champion track athlete and an undefeated football team highlight the Class of 2017 inductees into the Richmond High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The event is presented by the Richmond Spartan Alumni Association and the ceremony will take place Saturday, June 3, in the Richmond High School commons.

The ceremony will cap a busy weekend for RHS alumni. The weekend begins with the seventh annual Richmond Touchdown Club golf tournament Friday, with the Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

This will be the fourth class to be honored by the Alumni Association. In addition to the six new members, the third Miss Ethel Kirkpatrick Spartan Spirit Award will be presented. This year’s recipient will be Ed Sartain.

Members of the Class of 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame:

Tom Adams: Head coach of the Spartan football team from 1966-82, and again from 1984-86 where he won 103 games in his career. His Spartans won the 1971 Class AAA state championship giving RHS its first ever MSHSAA state title. He coached eight all-state players with several more earning honorable mention honors. In addition, coach Adams helped form the Richmond chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a master story teller and inspirational speaker. He was asked to deliver the keynote address to several graduating classes at RHS.

Adams, who died Jan. 2, 2012, was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007, and the field at Spartan Stadium was named for him in the fall 2007.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.