Two-out rallies help Spartans earn first diamond victory

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After dropping their first game of the Odessa Tournament to the hosts, the Richmond Spartans bounced back to blank Lexington 9-0 Saturday. The win was not only the first of the season for Richmond, but also gave the Spartans a third-place finish at the tournament.

Clayton Caldwell and Bo Huffman teamed up on the mound to shutout their MRVC East rivals in the second game Saturday. Caldwell, a sophomore, worked the first six innings and surrendered just four hits and a pair of walks, while striking out a half dozen. Huffman struck out two of the three Minutemen he faced to nail down the victory in the seventh.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Richmond News.

