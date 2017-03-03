Two men sought in area burglaries

By Bryce Mereness, Excelsior Springs Standard

A pair of gas station burglaries in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 20, have officers looking for the culprits in what has become a string of such burglaries across the area.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men driving a blue 2014 Chevy Malibu with a Missouri License HM0Z1A after the pair broke into the Crossroads gas station in Orrick just before 2 a.m. They then drove north to Rayville and broke into Hughes Self Service at about 2:30.

The burglaries prompted an alert from the sheriff and the Excelsior Springs Police checked the welfare of gas stations in town, according to the police log for the time period.

