Two Lady Spartans, one Spartan named all-district

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Spartan senior Noah Thornberry was the lone Richmond selection on the Class 3, All-District 15 squad voted on by the school’s coaches. Thornberry averaged 14 points and 9.1 rebounds a game for the Spartans who were eliminated in the first round of the tournament to finish the season with a 12-13 record.

Two Lady Spartans were named to the all-district squad after a 14-13 season. Senior Kaylee Vantrump, who now owns most of the Lady Spartan scoring records, was the top vote receiver. The guard averaged 19.6 points a game to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals an outing.

