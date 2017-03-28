Track squads make successful debuts

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Lady Spartan senior Nicole Johnson picked up where she left off last spring in the triple jump. Johnson, who set a new school mark of 35 feet, 8 ¼ inches, in taking sixth at state, quickly re-wrote that standard in the first meet of the season Thursday afternoon at the Robert Middleton track. Johnson’s winning leap Thursday of 35-10, was just one of two events she won in helping the Lady Spartans defeat six other visiting schools on a windy afternoon.

Richmond ended the meet with 156 points, while Santa Fe finished a distant second with 130 points and Higginsville placed third with 121. The Spartans completed a Richmond sweep after piling up 151 points. District foes Hogan Prep and Central Academy placed third (101) and fourth (72) respectively.

