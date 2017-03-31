Tech’s mistake reason for county 911 generator lapse

By Leah Wankum, Editor

An oversight from the technician who last serviced Ray County 911’s emergency generator left the county without power for several minutes during an intense storm earlier this month, leaving the county without warning alerts.

And that mistake was going to cost the agency $1,030.

When Ray County 911 lost power because of the severe storm that swept through the county March 6, dispatchers notified their supervisors about the outage. After Richmond Assistant Fire Chief Mark Sowder, who is also a part-time dispatcher, stopped by the station to look for and address the problem with the generator, he found that a switch was in the “Off” position instead of “Auto.”

The severe weather alarm never sounded because the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning for Ray County. The generator failing to kick on was unrelated.

Ultimately, Clifford Power, the company entrusted with maintenance of the 911 agency’s generator, was going to charge Ray County 911 for a service call Director Kim Davis made later that evening.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 31, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.