Straight-line winds cut destructive path

• 2 injuries reported in storm’s wake • Why the sirens didn’t sound • Mayor declares State of Emergency

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Uprooted trees lay flat across homes and blocked city streets. Electricity went out for nearly half the town. A storm with wind speeds as high as 90 mph made a specific, catty-corner path from the southwest to the northeast edges of Richmond. There was no warning. And it ended almost as quickly as it came.

City officials are calling it a tornado, although the National Weather Service confirmed that straight-line winds, not a tornado, came through town at about 8 p.m. Afterward, Mayor Mike Wright declared a state of the emergency for Richmond. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver visited Richmond Wednesday afternoon to check the damage and see how he could help.

Jared Leighton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service – Pleasant Hill/Kansas City, said he and NWS

staff assessed storm damage early Tuesday afternoon and found that damage occurred mostly in one direction instead of a “swirly” motion that a tornado would cause. He said it’s “tricky,” however, to assess storm damage a day later instead of witnessing the storm while it’s happening.

“It definitely wasn’t a run-of-the-mill wind gust,” Leighton said. “It was definitely something pretty strong, but considering the way everything looked like it went down, it looked more like straight-line winds than a tornado.”

Leighton added that it’s understandable that people confuse strong winds with a tornado, especially at night and when several tornadoes touch ground in the surrounding area.

Damage

Nearly half an hour after the storm died out, Ray County deputies received a report of campers flipped over at Sunshine Lake, and a woman who was trapped inside one of them. Emergency personnel were able to rescue the woman, Joy Anderson, who was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with a broken arm.

At least one other person sustained injuries because of the storm, said Fire Chief Lonnie Quick, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. Rick Hicks, who lived in a camper at Sunshine Lake, was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. His was one of several campers that were turned over in the wake of the storm.

Richmond Police Chief Chad Burnine, who was at home southwest of Richmond when the storm began, said that when his house started rattling, he knew it was something more than a thunderstorm.

