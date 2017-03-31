Spartans sweep Tri-County Invitational

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Competing in last Saturday’s Ron Clawson Invitational at Warrensburg took its toll on Nicole Johnson.

When the Richmond senior awoke on Sunday, she felt like she had been “hit by a truck.” Still, the wear and tear of the daylong meet – and the chilly weather of Tuesday afternoon – couldn’t keep her from winning the triple jump at Tuesday’s Richmond Tri-County Invitational with her distance of 33 feet, 10 inches.

“It’s not where I wanted to be,” Johnson said. “But I just kind of went with the flow.”

Ideally, Johnson wanted to jump near her school record of 35-10, which she had set last Thursday at Richmond. Richmond jumpers coach Jacob Swope felt that Tuesday’s weather was one reason she didn’t.

“It’s hard for the athletes to get their legs warm,” Swope said.

Johnson’s win in the triple jump and in the long jump helped Richmond win the girls meet with 160 points. Individually, the Spartans won six events.

