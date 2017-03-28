Spartans drop match to visiting Excelsior Springs

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After a successful season opener Tuesday, the Spartan tennis team returned to the Maurice Roberts Park courts to take on Excelsior Springs. Richmond was able to come away with one victory as the visiting Tigers grabbed an 8-1.

Coach Julie Baker thought her team played its future Class 1, District 15 opponent better than the final score indicated.

“Excelsior is a very good team so although the scores are worse, in a lot of ways we played better,” she said.

