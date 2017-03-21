Spartans dominate MRVC East wrestling honors

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Six of the 14 spots on the MRVC East first-team all-conference wrestling squad are members of the league dual champion Richmond Spartans. The Spartans, who won all five of their conference duals and also placed fourth at the Class 1 state tournament in February, also had five more earn second-team honors.

Richmond won its third consecutive MRVC East dual title, while Holden and Carrollton tied for runner-up in the league with 3-2 records, followed by Higginsville at 2-3, while Knob Noster and Lexington won one of four matches.

