Sons of Confederate Veterans chapters unite to commemorate Jesse and Frank James’ war service

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

This area of Missouri is specifically rich in Civil War history. Bushwhackers and the Missouri State Guard fought the Union soldiers vigorously in skirmishes and battles throughout Ray and Lafayette counties. Missouri, with its complex history, was a state that was divided in its loyalties.

The Confederate flag is a common site in this part of Missouri, yet its visibility has been the subject of contention around the United States. The flag’s supporters vow to keep it flying high.

Saturday, March 4 was the second annual Confederate Flag Day as declared by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The date was chosen in honor of the same date in 1861 in which the first National Flag (stars and bars) was hoisted over the Confederate capitol in Montgomery, Ala.

Additionally, on March 4, 1865, Pres. Jefferson Davis (president of the Confederacy) signed a bill into law creating the third National Flag.

According to the SCV website, 17 states participated in the national event Saturday, of which there were multiple cities in each state where supporters hoisted various flags from the Confederacy and displayed them.

Locally, a number of groups organized by a SCV camp from Independence chose to go to the James Farm in Kearney, where Frank and Jesse James lived. They planned to display the flags of the Confederacy as well as Missouri’s State Guard flag and the Missouri Battle flag and tour the historic site.

The James brothers fought as Partisan Rangers during the war. Prior to joining William Quantrill’s band of guerrillas, Frank also fought with the Missouri State Guard, including the Battle of the Hemp Bales in Lexington, a three-day battle that took place Sept. 18-21, 1861.

The acceptance of Confederate soldiers and Partisan Rangers as veterans came about in order to make Confederate veterans eligible for the same VA benefits as Union soldiers enjoyed.

According to the National Archives, Missouri began granting pensions to indigent Confederate veterans in 1911. Other southern states passed their own specific laws regarding Confederate soldiers’ pensions as well.

The war has been over for 152 years yet the debate continues, thus the complex issue of whether to display the Confederate flag or not. The groups that support National Confederate Flag Day unanimously support the fact that part of this nation’s history includes the “War Between the States,” which they say, deserves continued recognition.

Some folks came to display their flags from as far away as Texas and Virginia. John ‘Vince’ Powers drove up from Texas and said he is a James family descendant.

