Six RHS players earn all-conference recognition

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans and Lady Spartans had three players each honored by the MRVC East in balloting for the all-conference basketball squad. The Lady Spartans, who tied Higginsville to earn their third straight league title, and the Spartans, who finished third in the conference race, landed one first-team player, one second-team player and one honorable mention.

Senior Kaylee Vantrump, who now owns just about all of the Lady Spartan scoring marks, earned her fourth consecutive first-team honor. She was also the top vote receiver for the third straight year. Two more seniors, Kenzie Maddox picked up second-team recognition, and Hannah Millsap received honorable mention.

Richmond senior Noah Thornberry earned first-team honors for the second year in a row.

