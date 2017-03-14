Sheehy elected to North District Council

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The CEO and administrator of Ray County Memorial Hospital has been elected to be president of the Missouri Hospital Association’s North District Council. Earl Sheehy’s one-year term began Jan. 1.

As district council president, Sheehy’s responsibilities include presiding over council meetings and guiding discussions on association policies and activities. One of six MHA district council presidents, he will direct input from council members on national, state and regional healthcare policies to the MHA Board of Trustees.

“We are pleased to have someone with Earl’s experience assume this important leadership role,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA president and CEO.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Richmond News.

