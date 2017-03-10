Richmond Shell station gets No. 1 ranking

By Sara Seidel/Staff Writer

Richmond’s Shell gas station was a victim last year – but not of a crime.

Instead, the station was a victim of a “secret shopping” ploy, according to Lindsey Letzig, an member of the office staff serving the station.

Carter Energy, the Kansas City-based fuel distributor that delivers fuel to the station, instigated the ruse, sending “mystery shoppers” to service stations across the region to measure how well customers are treated.

“Carter Energy chose Richmond Shell as the No. 1 store for customer service, convenience and friendliness,” Letzig said. The region surveyed includes stations in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.

Letzig said the shoppers show up at stations randomly to make observations.

“We don’t know when they’re doing it, and we don’t know often,” Letzig said.

She added, however, that she knows the staff members at Shell deserve kudos.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 10, 2017 Richmond News.