Richmond sending 12 to state youth wrestling tournament

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond youth wrestling team will be sending a dozen to the state tournament the weekend of March 24-26. The tournament will be held at Chaifetz Arena on the campus of St. Louis University.

The young wrestlers qualified after placing in the top four of their brackets during last weekend’s regionals held at Winnetonka High School.

Two wrestlers captured first place for Richmond. Jacob Caple won the 40-pound weight class in the 8 and younger division, while Anson Wyckoff took first at 80 pounds for 8 and younger.

