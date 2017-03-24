RHS team has youth, but returns more experience

SPARTAN TENNIS

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Last spring was a time of learning for the Richmond Spartan tennis team. Coach Julie Baker is hoping that a year’s worth of experience from a team dominated by freshmen and sophomores will lead to an improvement from last season’s mark of 2-6 in the MRVC East and overall record of 3-11.

“We were very young last year – all sophomores and freshmen,” Baker said. “I’m hoping that a year’s experience plus the addition of Manuel (Lopez) will help us be more successful this year.”

Lopez, a foreign exchange student, is expected to compete for either the No. 1 or No. 2 singles position and is the only newcomer to the lineup for Richmond.

