By Russ Green/Sports Editor
The Richmond Spartans began the new golf season with a win at home and then followed that with a road decision as they begin the spring with a 3-0 record.
The Spartans hosted Lawson Monday at Shirkey Golf Course to open the new season and defeated the visiting Cardinals 191-220. Richmond followed that with a trip to Royal Oaks Golf Course Tuesday and swept an MRVC East triangular from the host Panthers and the Carrollton Trojans.
The Spartans combined for a 204 Tuesday, with Knob Noster coming in with a 229, while Carrollton shot 264.
The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, March 31, 2017 Richmond News.
