RHS golfers off to 3-0 start

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans began the new golf season with a win at home and then followed that with a road decision as they begin the spring with a 3-0 record.

The Spartans hosted Lawson Monday at Shirkey Golf Course to open the new season and defeated the visiting Cardinals 191-220. Richmond followed that with a trip to Royal Oaks Golf Course Tuesday and swept an MRVC East triangular from the host Panthers and the Carrollton Trojans.

The Spartans combined for a 204 Tuesday, with Knob Noster coming in with a 229, while Carrollton shot 264.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, March 31, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.