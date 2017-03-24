RHS golfers look to continue string of success

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans kept their run of unbeaten conference streaks to eight last spring, and coach Murray Dennis has 11 members of that team coming back to help keep it alive. The Spartans lost three seniors to graduation last year – two of those were varsity golfers.

Dennis has three returning varsity golfers this season in senior Andrew Bidding and juniors Austin Bowman and Dom Cravens. Bidding was the medalist at the MRVC tournament last spring, while Cravens placed seventh. Bowman was one of two Spartans (the other was graduated senior Kannon Franklin) to qualify for the sectional tournament, but he fell 8 strokes shy of advancing to the state tournament.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, March 24, 2017 Richmond News.

