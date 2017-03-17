Reba Claypole

Reba Claypole, 95, of Excelsior Springs, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She lived in Richmond most of adult life and retired from Ray County Memorial Hospital. Reba loved to spend time with her family, quilting, taking vacations and cooking some mean fried chicken and awesome pies.

Reba is survived by four granddaughters: Penny Carmichael, Donna (Kenny) Baker, Vickie (Larry) Alderman and Wendy (Cody) Donovan; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Claypole; her daughters, Sue Wuster and Imogene Carmichael; her parents, Charles and Effie Zimmerman and great-granddaughter, Bailey Robertson.

Graveside services, provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home, were Wednesday, March 22.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hidden Valley Funeral Home, Liberty.