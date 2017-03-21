R-XVI board OKs tech, renovation project bids

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Richmond Board of Education has determined what companies it wants to handle the upcoming projects planned for the Richmond R-XVI School District – for the most part.

During its March 14 meeting at the district offices, the board approved seven contract bids by votes of 6-0, including four bids for technological infrastructure projects and services. NewDawn Fiber, an Excelsior Springs-based company, was approved for wire and switch installation, connective fiber installation and service, and internet provider contracts. K12itc was approved for Voice Over/Internet Protocol system contract work.

Heartland Seating Inc. received the contract to install bleachers at Richmond High School and Sunrise Elementary School. While presenting Heartland’s $133,625 bid and bids by the Bulte Co. and Carroll Seating, Jeff Southwick provided arguments for installing the bleachers. Southwick, the district director of buildings and grounds, said Sunrise needs them because the school doesn’t have any. A reason Southwick felt that new high school gymnasium bleachers were necessary was because new bleachers would comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, unlike the current ones, which are 32 years old.

