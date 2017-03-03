Public, commission debate 911 funding options

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series on the 911 board appointments.

After community members criticized Ray County commissioners for the way they handled recent 911 board appointments, the commissioners discussed funding the 911 program.

To find other ways to fund Ray County 911, the board has been working to place on a future ballot a sales tax initiative that would directly fund 911 services in Ray County. The board had not completed its task before the deadline to place the measure on the April ballot. Shortly thereafter, commissioners voting against reappointing three members of the board.

During the discussion Feb. 23, Eastern Commissioner Allen Dale said 911 funding was part of the problem. He suggested that the best thing for 911 is to create better funding mechanisms, such as a tax that would generate revenue directly for 911. He also suggested that the board be elected by the people instead of appointed by the commissioners.

“We’ve got to get the politics out of this thing. That gets it back into the hands of the people,” Dale said.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 3, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.