Polley sentenced to 9 years in prison

Former funeral home owner bilked customers; condition of parole requires repayment of $373,000

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Former funeral director Toby Polley was sentenced Friday to nine years in the state department of corrections for stealing money his customers had intended for future funeral expenses.

Polley will serve nine years concurrently for each of five counts of exploiting the elderly, a Class B felony. These charges relate to five preneed contracts created by Lorene Ford, George Carr, Julie Carr, Earl Hurshman and Donna TeSam, between September 2013 and August 2015. Polley stole money from these victims, according to court records.

Circuit Judge David Miller ordered Polley to pay $373,773 in restitution, as a condition of any future parole, to the Missouri Merchandising Practices Restitution Fund for distribution by the Missouri attorney general. As part of his sentencing, Polley was also court-mandated to pay $68 to the Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund.

