Police net marijuana, cash in Richmond drug arrest

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Richmond man faces a felony charge for delivery of 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana Richmond police discovered at his home.

Edwin M. Barker Jr., 53, was arrested Sunday just after 9 p.m. at his home in the 400 block of East Main Street. He faces a Class C felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance – in this case, marijuana – as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police Chief Chad Burnine said he wants to give kudos to Sgt. Amy Sisson, the department’s K-9 handler, for handling the investigation and Barker’s arrest.

Sisson said Richmond police officers received a call about a domestic disturbance at Barker’s home. Officers detected a strong odor, later identified as marijuana, and began investigating the home for narcotics.

Police discovered 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana, some of which was in glass jars, but some was still wrapped in shipping materials.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.