Orrick questions portion of 911 budget, representation

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

The City of Orrick was drawn into the 911 controversy Monday night regarding 911 board representation from Orrick and funding for the emergency dispatch service.

City Clerk Deanna Hufford presented a copy of Ray County 911’s 2017 budget to the Orrick Board of Aldermen during its March meeting.

The budget asks Orrick for just under $3,500; Ray County 911’s total budget for 2017 is listed at $654,344.24.

Hufford told the alderman that 911’s 2016 budget showed that the agency came in under budget last year. She said she asked interim 911 director Kim Davis how Orrick’s portion was calculated.

“I asked her about that because they’re asking Orrick for $3,491, and where did they come up with that number?” Hufford said. “I’m still not exactly sure where they came up with that money.”

Hufford said that last year, Orrick city staff members requested a budget breakdown from Ray County 911 but did not receive one.

“When you call them, they do not give you the breakdown on how many calls you made (to 911), how much they charge per call, how that money was tabulated,” Hufford said.

The aldermen also discussed Orrick’s lack of representation on the 911 board, effective as of last month.

