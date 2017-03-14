- News
By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Three Orrick Lady Bearcats were selected to the all-district basketball squad following their runner-up finish at the Class 1, District 13 tournament. In addition to the three Lady Bearcats named, the Hardin-Central Lady Bulldogs had two players selected. The Hardin-Central boys had two players earning all-district honors, with one Orrick Bearcats named to the squad.
The Lady Bearcats, who lost to Southwest Livingston County 62-51 in the championship game, had three selections, with the Wildcats also landing three players.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
