Open the door to your life and let Jesus in

Remember when? We’d like to think that the history of our lives is worth something to someone and that it will be remembered for years to come. In essence, that is what God is doing when He reveals His character and work.

He communicates through both Creation and Scripture, knowing that not only must His work be known and remembered, but also that through it we are rescued. Modern technology allows us many ways to listen, to read, watch, study and meditate upon His story. In light of God’s gracious communication to us, it is important that we value and understand it. With that in mind, I was recently asked, “What’s the difference between the Old and New Testaments?” Here is the answer to that question.

The Old Testament covers the period of time that God/Christ Jesus was “with you” and the New Testament covers the period of time that God/Christ Jesus is “in you.” Isn’t that cool? When you get to Heaven and you meet Moses you’ll ask “How awesome was it to stand before God and talk to Him directly?” and Moses will ask you, “How awesome was it to have God living in you?” That is one simple difference between the Old and the New Testament. The longer and more formal explanation focuses upon two covenants. Those details are important for sure, but I never want to overlook the simple truth that the Spirit of God lives in me and His son Christ Jesus established the new covenant by dying on the cross for my sins.

