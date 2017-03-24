New softball program up and running at OHS

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Scott Archibald is doing something many coaches don’t get to do: be a trailblazer.

The Orrick principal is the first head coach of Orrick’s softball program. As The Richmond News reported, Orrick added softball as a spring sport this school year. Archibald and assistant coach Jami Meyer had 13 players reporting for the early roster.

“The girls are working hard. We’ve got a lot to learn,” Archibald said. “I mean, it’s a first-year program and (there are) variations of experience.”

Some players, for example, have traveling team experience. Junior Karson Werle “has played extensive travel ball,” Archibald said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, March 24, 2017 Richmond News.

