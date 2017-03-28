Net men battle to win opener at Cameron

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond coach Julie Baker admitted it wasn’t a great outing as her Spartans opened the 2017 tennis season at Cameron Tuesday afternoon. However, she was pleased with how her squad remained focused enough to take a 5-4 victory.

The Spartans took two of the three doubles matches and then lost the first three singles matches, before battling back to win the final three in singles.

“We didn’t play that great, but we managed to pull it out,” Baker said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.