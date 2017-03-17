Metro physicians name Dr. Paul as one ‘Top Doc’

Fellow doctor influenced Paul’s medical career path

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

A local doctor named one of the best in his field wasn’t even aware of the honor.

Dr. Daniel S. Paul earlier this year got a call from a lifelong friend, who told Paul that he had been named a Top Doctor by 435, a Kansas City lifestyle magazine.

“It’s a mystery to me how I landed on it,” said Paul, who was among eight pulmonary disease specialists to earn a spot on the list.

Paul was, in fact, nominated by fellow physicians in a process that scrutinizes the credentials of every nominated physician, reviewing everything from medical education, to board certifications, to professional achievements to malpractice and disciplinary history.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by peers,” Paul said. “I don’t take it lightly.”

Paul is part of Meritas Health Richmond and spends most of his workweek serving as a general practitioner. He sees as many as 20 patients a day, treating everything from “toenail fungus to stroke.”

He also conducts a pulmonary clinic at Ray County Memorial Hospital each Thursday morning. He’s grateful to Meritas for allowing him to pursue his specialty while maintaining a general practice.

“You’re not a pair of lungs only,” he said. “But once a week I want to keep it exclusively with lung problems.”

