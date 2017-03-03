Meeting the needs of a new generation of seniors

Facility received a 5-star rating from U.S. News & World Report

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer – Living 50-Plus, Richmond News

The aging game has changed. It’s not the same as it was 10, 20 or 50 years ago. We’re living longer, we’re active longer and we’re needing senior living communities to keep up with those changes.

John Knox Village East in Higginsville is one such community that is revolutionizing retirement living that offers a range of residential options.

The beginning: 50 years of service

Meyer Care Center and Rehabilitation (health center) was built in 1965 on land donated by George and Hilda Meyer. Originally, the care center was to be attached to a planned hospital for the Higginsville community. The hospital was never built, and in 1975, the community raised the funds needed to add the first two buildings that became known as John Knox Village East. The third building was built in 1979.

As the community began development, the board of directors partnered with Dr. Rev. Kenneth Berg, a retired Presbyterian minister, who developed retirement communities around the country as a homage to his Presbyterian background.

The name “John Knox” was included in the names of the communities. Knox was a Presbyterian theologian of the 1500s.

There are John Knox communities around the United States, including one in Lee’s Summit, but John Knox Village East is not part of that group.

“We are a stand alone community,” said Kurt Lorenz, director of sales and marketing for JKVE in Higginsville. “John Knox Village East is a not-for-profit community that is governed by a local board of directors.”

In fact, two of the board members are residents of JKVE. Additionally, the community is managed by, and in partnership with LifeCare Services, a senior housing industry leader based in Des Moines, Iowa.

