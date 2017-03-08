Mary Zoe ‘Gunter’ Proffitt

Mary Zoe (Gunter) Proffitt, 74, of Camden, born July 22, 1942, in Kansas City, Mo., passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

She married Mac Proffitt, of Richmond, on June 1, 1968; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: her children Brian (Marlo), of Denver, Colo., and Lindsey (Ben), of St. Louis; and grandchildren Mackenna, Evangeline and Hensley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Gunter as well as her brother Robert E. Gunter Jr.

Mary was a loving and caring woman who devoted her life to friends and family. Spending her time teaching our youth the arts was her passion. She spent nearly 30 years teaching elementary art in the Richmond Schools District. Mary was very creative and loved to paint, draw, craft, quilt and sculpt. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge group. Mary had lived in Independence, Orrick and Camden. She was loved by all and will be missed by many. We are going to miss her smile, friendship and love.

“You will forever be with us and, show us your undying love, Unforgotten angel from above, Angel with graceful wings, has taught us as a family, many things, She is known well as mother, grandma, friend, please know this isn’t goodbye or see you soon, she will forever be in your hearts and so much more, for you will see her beautiful face again, for our loving God, tells us you will soon be hand and hand, this is not the end.”

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Shirkey Hospice in Richmond.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Camden United Methodist Church, Camden. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.