Love your neighbor as yourself: Societal responsibility

By Pastor William Isaacson, First Baptist Church of Richmond

As a community, we are tasked with finding a way to interact and relate with one another. To be civilized is a responsibility. As followers of Jesus, we have been given provisions, from God Himself, regarding our responsibilities as a part of any society.

We don’t have to look far for an understanding of what God sees as a necessity for a successful society in the way of responsibility. We often refer to it as the Golden Rule. James referred to it as the Royal Law. You are surely familiar with it. We often use the statement from Luke 6:31, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It is the response that Jesus gave when asked what the most important law was. “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 22:37-40 NASB)

We have undoubtedly heard this many times, but I wonder if we have stopped to consider the fullness of what it says.

