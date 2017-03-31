Local favorites to open for Sara Morgan at Farris

Sara Seidel, Staff Writer, contributed to this story

It’s two for one when up-and-comer Sara Morgan performs as the headliner at the Farris Theatre, following local favorite opening act Let It Swing.

Singer/songwriter Morgan wraps up the Farris Theatre’s Eight Concert Season Saturday, April 29, with a show that spans several genres, including Americana, country, folk and indie.

Local favorites Let It Swing, featuring Harry Ritchie and Carl Butler, will open for Morgan, who’ll be performing with her own back-up band. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

“There is some great talent at this show,” Butler said. “I would encourage folks to not miss this one.”

Morgan, who describes her style as “hip honky tonk,” is releasing her latest recording, “Average Jane,” the day before her performance in Richmond.

Also that day, she is making a special trip to Richmond to perform for area students who are members of their schools’ FFA programs. It’s part of an effort that’s dear to her heart.

Last year, during Morgan’s Drive a Tractor tour, the singer championed farmers, telling audiences about her support for the people who raise the food that feeds the rest of us.

“It is our hope that this will be the beginning of a grass roots ground swell of encouragement to, and support for, our current farmers and the future farmers who have yet to plow their first field,” Morgan said on her website.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 31, 2017 Richmond News.