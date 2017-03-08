Lewis Quentin Edwards

Lewis Quentin Edwards, 74, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

He was born July 9, 1942, in Leavenworth, Kan., to Lewis Albert and Helen Maxine (Bracken) Edwards. He attended Central High School in St. Joseph.

Lewis worked as a delivery driver and spent more than 25 years as a route driver and salesman for Coca-Cola. He was loyal to the Coca-Cola brand after his retirement.

He loved traveling, classic cars, fishing and flirting with beautiful women. (Not necessarily in that order.) As a youth, and even as an adult, he enjoyed many misadventures with his comrades. In recent days those comrades lovingly reminded him of those times and provided him with beautiful memories and laughter as he prepared for his departure from this life.

Lewis was an animal lover and concentrated most of that love on his pets. He was preceded in death by his most beloved German shepherd Charlie.

He is survived by his German shepherds, Stormy and Pretty Girl. They were his constant companions and protected him with all their might until his passing.

Lewis was a most-loved brother and father to the women in his clan. He is survived by two sisters, Linda (Bill) Erwin and Loretta (Bob) Owen; three daughters, Robyne (Bernard) Gerstner, Andrea Edwards and Paula Edwards. He was a loving grandfather to his granddaughter, Megan Wilcox and his great-granddaughter, Delilah French. He was also much loved by his many nieces and nephews.

Those who loved him are invited to join in a memorial and celebration of his life at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 12. A dinner will follow at Faith United Baptist Church from 4 to 6 p.m.