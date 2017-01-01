Letter to the editor: In favor of Ray County Library tax levy

Dear Editor,

With the coming election, I would like to remind all citizens of Ray County what a wonderful library we have. The community room is used for many events, such as the blood drive. The computers are always in use by those who have no internet access. Many other services are provided and, of course, the latest books on the “best seller” list are always there. Please remember on election day what a valuable and much needed asset our library truly is.

Denise Bowman

Richmond