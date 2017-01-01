Leola Fern Bliss

Leola Fern (Davis) Bliss, 97, of Richmond, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Excelsior Springs Convalescent Center.

Leola was born Sept. 17, 1919, in Richmond, to John “Ray” Davis and Cora (Whitmer) Davis. She married Albert R. Bliss, of Braymer, on Feb. 16, 1941.

Survivors include: one daughter, Judith Ann (Bliss) Davis, of Richmond; two granddaughters, Kathy and husband, Bob Waller, of Parkville, and Heather and husband, Bart Evans, of Sugar Land, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Matt Robb, of Kansas City, Mo., Rachael Waller, of Los Angeles, Calif., Andrew Evans and Abbey Evans, of Sugar Land, Texas; three great-great-grandsons, Colton, Jaxon and Austin Robb, of Kansas City, Mo.; one nephew, Earl Ray and wife, Elaine Davis, of West Linn, Ore.; many beloved nieces and nephews; and special friends, Carol Maples and Lynn and Wayne Simpson.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Albert R. Bliss; her parents; one brother, Earl Edward Davis and Helen Briant.

Leola was raised in Ray County and graduated from Henrietta High School. She was baptized in Henrietta Baptist Church at age 11. After joining the Richmond church in 1930, she had the distinction of being a member of the Richmond First Baptist Church for the most number of years in the church’s history. She worked at Weary’s Variety Store, Mode Day Dress Shop, Blair’s Gift Shop, the Ray County Collector’s Office and was a teacher’s aide at Woodson School. Leola was an avid gardener, and a talented and creative seamstress and quilter, who enjoyed traveling with her husband, friends and family. She continued making new friends right up until her final days, with her greatest joy being the time she spent with her many grandchildren whom will miss her dearly.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mid America Chapter, 7611 State Line, Ste. 100, Kansas City, MO 64114

The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Excelsior Springs Hospital Residential Care and Convalescent Center and Good Shepherd Hospice.

Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, March 2, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.