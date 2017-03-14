Layman earns MVP nod in CLAA

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Hardin-Central guard Ryan Layman has been named the CLAA’s Most Valuable Player in voting by the league’s coaches. The Bulldog senior, who scored 1,646 points in his Hardin-Central career, averaged 26 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while defensively he blocked 3.7 shots and 2 steals a contest in 26 starts this season. Layman was also selected to the CLAA all-defensive team.

Zach Pearon was named second-team all-conference for Hardin-Central. The Bulldog junior averaged 12 points a game, while also averaging 11.8 rebounds a contest.

