By Russ Green/Sports Editor
Hardin-Central guard Ryan Layman has been named the CLAA’s Most Valuable Player in voting by the league’s coaches. The Bulldog senior, who scored 1,646 points in his Hardin-Central career, averaged 26 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, while defensively he blocked 3.7 shots and 2 steals a contest in 26 starts this season. Layman was also selected to the CLAA all-defensive team.
Zach Pearon was named second-team all-conference for Hardin-Central. The Bulldog junior averaged 12 points a game, while also averaging 11.8 rebounds a contest.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Richmond News.
