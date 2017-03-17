Lady Bearcat softball kicks off this weekend

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Orrick Lady Bearcat softball program will officially begin this weekend at the Santa Fe Snowflake Classic. The Lady Bearcats, along with five other schools, will be competing in the tournament that begins with pool play Friday and continuing Saturday with bracket play.

Orrick will compete in the Red Division with Northwest Hughesville and Smithton. The tournament hosts, along with Wellington-Napoleon and Windsor will play in the Black Division.

