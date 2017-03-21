Kids ‘Jump It Up’ to raise funds for area police training

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Police officers from Richmond, Wood Heights, Henrietta and Orrick, as well as a representative from the National Guard and volunteers took an afternoon to interact with the community and have some fun Saturday afternoon.

Jump It Up, a fundraiser hosted by the police departments, was set up inside Richmond city gym with assorted bounce houses, face painting, games and concessions as well as a raffle.

The fundraiser proceeds are to benefit local police officer training.

“The law changed this year for police officer continuing education,” said Cole Noble, organizer of the event. “The events that took place at Ferguson spurred the new requirements of 24 hours of continuing education within a 12-month period.”

