KC man given 14 years in area crime spree

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Kansas City, Mo., man faces 14 years in prison for committing seven felony crimes in April 2015 during a two-day period when he helped steal a vehicle, attempted to enter man’s home while using a stolen gun and almost hit a Richmond police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee.

Jimmy Lee Garner III, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in the Department of Corrections for seven felony crimes, including second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possessing methamphetamine, resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property. Garner pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to these crimes, in three separate but related cases.

In his first criminal case, Garner received five years of incarceration for each of three charges, to run concurrently, relating to the charges of burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing. These charges stemmed from a Ray County Sheriff’s Department investigation in early April 2015 during which deputies determined Garner drove someone else’s Camaro without permission, entered a residence on Missouri Highway T without permission and stole a $3,000 diamond ring and $1,000 in cash, according to a probable cause statement.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.