Judith “Judy” Ann (McNeel) Steelman, 73, of Odessa, died Thursday, March 02, 2017, at the Lutheran Good Shepherd Home, Concordia.
Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services were 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Greenton Baptist Church, Odessa. Burial was in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
