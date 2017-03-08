Jesse Dean Lee

Jesse Dean Lee, 99, of Richmond, died Monday, March 8, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Jesse was born Aug. 17, 1917, in Millville, to Jesse C. and Hattie (Smart) Lee. He married Elsie G. Shumate, of Vibbard, on July 4, 1937. She preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2000.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Jesse R. and Joyce Lee, of Warrensburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Gene Proffitt, of Branson; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his partner, Shirlee Gott, of Richmond.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jesse was preceded in death by three brothers, Oscar Lee, Oren Lee and Kenneth “Ted” Lee.

Jesse was a United States Army Veteran of WWII. He worked at Lake City Arsenal as a maintenance supervisor for 17 years. He was a member of the Polo Masonic Lodge 232 A.F. & A.M. for 72 years. He was a member of the Local Carpenters Union in Kansas City, Mo. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richmond. Jesse lived in the Richmond area most of his life. He never met a stranger and he liked everyone he came into contact with.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond First Baptist Church

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with a Masonic service preceding the funeral at 1:45 p.m. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be left on at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.