Jennifer Lee Godinez

Jennifer Lee Godinez, 44, of Richmond, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence.

Jennifer was born July 28, 1972, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Frank Martin and Sharon (Kinney) Soutter. Jennifer was united in marriage to Alberto Joe Godinez Jr. on June 13, 2015; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: her parents, Joe and Sharon Allnutt, of Rayville; two sons, Trevor Tessener and Aaron Godinez, both of Kansas City, Mo.; one daughter, Sammie Lynn Dukovich, of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers and two sisters-in-laws, TJ and Janelle Allnutt, of Richmond, and Jeremy and Rachel Allnutt, of Rayville; one sister, Tracy Snelling, of Rayville; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

She was preceded in death by her biological father Frank Martin Soutter when she was one.

Jennifer was a 1992 graduate of Richmond High School. She was a well-known manager of the Richmond Pizza Hut. She lived in the Richmond area most of her life and was of the Christian faith. Jenny was a loving, caring, people person. Although having no children of her own, many called her mom and grandma. She loved to fish and was credited for teaching her husband the proper technique.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Jennifer Lee Godinez memorial fund.

Visitation is 10 to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.