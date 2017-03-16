- News
James William Mullins, 80, of Oak Grove, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Independence.
Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, March 20, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Blue Springs Cemetery.
