James William Mullins 

James William Mullins, 80, of Oak Grove, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Independence.

Visitation is 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, March 20, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Blue Springs Cemetery.

