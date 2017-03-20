James Carroll ‘Jim’ Brown

James Carroll “Jim” Brown, 72, of Norborne, formerly of Memphis, Tenn., died Monday, March 20, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Survivors include: two daughters, Rhonda Gordon (Jeff), of Norborne and Debra Anderson, of Greenville, S.C.; four grandchildren, Scott Howard, Lacey Gordon, Brooke Gordon and Maxwell Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and his ex-wives Bonnie Horst and Ginny Crews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Marion Brown, Joe Brown and Warren “Dale” Brown; and three sisters, Vivian Haddad, Willa Dean Smith and Frankie Reaves.

Jim was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Yazoo, Miss., one of seven children born to Joseph Clyde and Evelyn (Terrell) Brown. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Air Force. He worked for B & G Distributing in Memphis, Tenn., as a commercial refrigeration salesman from 1983 until he retired in 2012. Jim was of the Christian faith. He had been living with his daughter since June of 2016.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Hospital in Jim’s memory.

Memorial services and inurnment will be at a later date by the family in Mississippi. Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.