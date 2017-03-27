Jacob Nels Jensen II

Jacob Nels Jensen II, 85, born May 27, 1931, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017.

Jake is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Agnes Jensen; his daughter, Vicki O’Dell, of Neosho; his three sons, Dan Jensen, of Chandler, Ariz., Mike Jensen, of Springfield and Randy Jensen, of Gentry, Ark.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Born the son of Jacob Nels and Mildred Sissel Jensen in Kingsville, Jake was preceded in death by his parents and eight sisters. Jake graduated from Kingsville High School in 1948. After graduation, Jake joined and served as a member of the United States Air Force until 1953, after which he became a police officer with the Kansas City Police Department for more than 10 years. Jake had a long and successful career in retail logistics, trucking, farming and finally, he retired from Yellow-Roadway Freight Lines in 1993.

Jake was a member of the Shriners, a brotherhood of men committed to family engaged in ongoing personal growth and dedicated to providing care for children and families in need. Jake also worked with the state conservation agencies on various programs of wildlife repopulation.

Jake lived a long and healthy life filled with love and compassion for everyone and everything. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.