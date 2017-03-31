In with the new

4-H youth programs in Ray, Lafayette get new leaders

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Ray County’s newest 4-H youth leaders are operating on a learning curve.

“Nose printing steers and incubating eggs, that’s the new part,” said Eric Jackson, the 4-H youth specialist who’s new not only to Ray County but also to 4-H in general.

Working with him is Samantha Williams, who may have an advantage as a Ray County native but who is also a newcomer to 4-H.

Together, they’re stepping into the role held for 36 years by youth specialist Nancy Coleman, who retired in December.

Jackson, who is splitting his time between the Ray and Lafayette county 4-H programs, brings teaching and managerial experience to his position – but no 4-H background.

“This is very new to me,” he said in an interview after he and Williams delivered incubators and eggs to Sunrise Elementary School earlier this week.

The complete story is in the Friday, March 31, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.