4-H youth programs in Ray, Lafayette get new leaders

Samantha Williams and Eric Jackson now manage the 4-H program in Ray County. Jackson also serves Lafayette County; Williams works part-time. Both earned degrees from the University of Central Missouri, Jackson in elementary and middle school education and Williams in portrait photography. (Photo by Sara Seidel/Richmond News)

By Sara Seidel, Staff Writer

Ray County’s newest 4-H youth leaders are operating on a learning curve.

“Nose printing steers and incubating eggs, that’s the new part,” said Eric Jackson, the 4-H youth specialist who’s new not only to Ray County but also to 4-H in general.

Working with him is Samantha Williams, who may have an advantage as a Ray County native but who is also a newcomer to 4-H.

Together, they’re stepping into the role held for 36 years by youth specialist Nancy Coleman, who retired in December.

Jackson, who is splitting his time between the Ray and Lafayette county 4-H programs, brings teaching and managerial experience to his position – but no 4-H background.

“This is very new to me,” he said in an interview after he and Williams delivered incubators and eggs to Sunrise Elementary School earlier this week.

