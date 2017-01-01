HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Friday is for the wearing of the green, and of course, eating corned beef and cabbage. And what is a traditional Irish meal if we don’t include a little Guinness beer.

Happy St. Pat’s Day! – Pat

CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

1 corned beef brisket (4-6 pounds)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 to 3 bay leaves

16 to 24 small potatoes, peeled

8 to 12 medium carrots, halved

1 large head cabbage, cut into wedges

Place brisket in a large Dutch oven and cover with water. Add brown sugar and bay leaves, (if spice packet is enclosed with the brisket, add it also) and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for two hours. Add potatoes and carrots and return to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 30 to 40 minutes or until meat and vegetables are just tender. If your Dutch oven is not large enough for cabbage to fit, remove potatoes and carrots and keep warm. Add cabbage, cover and cook for 15 minutes or until tender. Discard bay leaves. Remove cabbage and meat and let meat stand a few minutes. Slice meat across the grain. Serve with vegetables.

BEEF AND GUINNESS STEW

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 pound beef chuck, brisket or any other slow cooking beef (no bone)

3/4 teaspoon salt

black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 onions, chopped

6 ounces bacon, diced

3 tablespoons flour

1 bottle (14.9 oz.) Guinness beer

4 tablespoon tomato paste

3 cups chicken broth

3 carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch thick pieces

2 large celery stalks, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 bay leaves

3 sprigs thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Cut the beef into 2-inch chunks. Pat beef dry and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a heavy-based pot over high heat. Add beef in batches and brown well all over. Remove onto plate. Repeat with remaining beef. Remove pot from heat to cool slightly and lower heat to medium. If the pot is looking dry, add oil. Return pot to heat, add garlic and onion and cook for three minutes until soft, then add bacon. Cook until bacon is browned then add flour. Stir flour into the mixture. Add Guinness and mix well (to be sure flour dissolves well) then add remaining ingredients and return beef into the pot (including any juices). Add enough water so the beef and vegetables are almost fully covered. Cover and bring to simmer then lower heat so it is bubbling gently. Cook for two hours. Remove lid then simmer for another 30 to 45 minutes or until the beef falls apart at a touch and the sauce has reduced and thickened slightly. Skim fat from liquid surface. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Remove bay leaves and thyme. Serve with creamy mashed potatoes.

GUINNESS BROWNIES

1/4 cup vegetables oil

3/4 cup Guinness stout beer

2 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup slated butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs

1 cup flour

2/3 cup cocoa

GANACHE

5 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons Guinness

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×9-inch baking pan and line it with parchment paper. Mix together the oil, Guinness, sugar and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Add butter and mix well. Add eggs and mix until well combined. Combine flour and cocoa in another medium-sized bowl. Slowly add dry ingredients to the egg mixture until well combined. Pour the batter in to the pan and spread evenly. Bake for 35 to 38 minutes or until a toothpick comes out with a few crumbs. Allow brownies to cool. To make Ganach, place chocolate chips, butter and Guinness in to a microwave safe bowl and microwave until Guinness gets hot and butter starts to melt. Whisk together chocolate mixture until smooth, microwaving for a little longer if needed. Add powdered sugar and whisk until smooth pour Ganach over brownies and spread into an even layer cut into bars.

IRISH SODA BREAD

4 cups all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup margarine, softened

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a large baking sheet. Mix together flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt and margarine in a large bowl and stir in 1 cup of buttermilk and egg. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead slightly. Form dough into a round loaf and place on prepared baking sheet. Combine melted butter with 1/4 cup buttermilk in a small bowl. Brush loaf with this mixture. Use a sharp knife to cut an “X” into the top of the loaf. Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 45 to 50 minutes. Check for doneness after 30 minutes. You may continue to brush the loaf with the butter mixture while it bakes.

FOOD FACTS: