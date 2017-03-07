Happy 113th birthday, Theodor Geisel
Hardin-Central Elementary students eagerly participate in Dr. Seuss-themed events as they celebrate Read Across America week. In a relay race mimicking Seuss’s ‘Ten Apples on Top,’ teacher Maura Nolker piles bean bags on fifth grader Kady Mussleman’s head, as schoolmates Addison Schachtele (back) and Kelsey Nolker cheer them on. See additional photos on page 7 of the March 7, 2017, edition of the Richmond News. (Photo by Sara Seidel/Richmond News)
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login